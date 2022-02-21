Canadian MP Kevin Waugh Introduces Legislation to Outlaw Holocaust “Denial”





K-A

February 20th, 2022.

Emotions Devoid of Proof:

“From early 1941 to Spring of 1945, Six MILLION Jewish children, women and men were murdered in a state-sponsored genocide we know remember as the Holocaust. Holocaust Distortion, Denial, Anti-Semitism must be confronted with the strongest opposition and condemnation. Ignorance fuels intolerance. We must continue to teach the Truth of the Past. Education is the safeguard of history. We must face history with courage and boldly call out and confront intolerance whenever it exists. Passage of this bill will protect the Truth. Thank you Mr. Speaker.”

Proof Devoid of Emotions:

