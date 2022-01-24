Canadian Trucker Convoy takes over the highways…

Canadian trucker convoy in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada heading to Ottawa for next weekends protest against mandates. pic.twitter.com/3F9IIaCiyS — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 23, 2022

Canadian trucker convoy headed to a large protest in Ottawa.

This convoy going to Trudeau's doorstep is longer than the convoy of Russian troops headed to the Ukraine border. Justin, you've got a problem on your hands. pic.twitter.com/nRUBtSngTO — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) January 22, 2022

Family member sent this to me. Trucker Convoy passing by. This is near Okotoks Hwy #7 pic.twitter.com/vCp6tB4fVy — Scott (@ScottAKnows) January 23, 2022

Thousands of supporters are lining the Canadian highways…

Supporters of the freedom trucker convoy making its way to Ottawa for next weekend's protest against mandates near Langley, BC, Canada. pic.twitter.com/Uc73nnwdC6 — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 23, 2022

Hundreds of citizens are joining…

Hundreds join truckers' convoy to protest dangerous conditions on B.C. highways https://t.co/3pmxUt6QNf — CBC British Columbia (@cbcnewsbc) January 23, 2022

Citizen Free Press