Canadian Truckers Shut Down ANOTHER Border…This Time It’s The DETROIT – WINDSOR Ambassador Bridge, One Of Busiest International Borders In The World, Carries $1.1 Million In Goods Per Day

100% Fed Up – by Patty McMurray
Victor Green, a federal PPC candidate for Windsor – Tecumseh, is one of the good guys fighting for the rights of Canadians to make their own decisions about being vaccinated, tweeted about the Truckers For Freedom Convoy that’s now shutting down the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ontario to Detroit, MI.
One of the busiest international borders globally. carrying $1.5 billion in trade annually. $1.1 million per day. Now a car park. The Ambassador Bridge links Detroit Michigan with Windsor Ontario.
Tractors, pick up trucks, SUVs and sedans have all joined the truckers to shut it down!
Windsor, Ontario – Ambassador bridge blockade #TruckersConvoy2022 #TrudeauMustResign pic.twitter.com/agJs5x9mBJ
— Dean 🇬🇧🇨🇦🇳🇿 (@JustEye33) February 8, 2022
As night falls, there is no sign of the truckers budging from their position, as they continue to fight for freedom for Canadians and by extension, the Americans who are cheering them on in Michigan.
🇨🇦🇺🇸 An aerial view of the US/Canadian border in Coutts last night. The protest for the freedom of truckers, farmers, and the Canadian people continues. pic.twitter.com/muIuQ7Cie5
— Based UK 🇬🇧 (@Based__UK) February 4, 2022
According to this Twitter user, the truckers aren’t even supposed to be arriving at the Ambassador Bridge until tomorrow:
Stand still for trucks going to ambassador bridge & the convoy hasn’t even all arrived yet, until tomorrow #HoldTheLine #TruckersConvoy2022 #Windsor 💪🏼👏🏼 #EndAllMandates pic.twitter.com/eMvxEIiPYm
— 𝒦𝑒𝓁𝓁𝓎 🇨🇦 (@kellyyagos) February 7, 2022
Roll on truckers for freedom…America has your back!