Can’t Breath While Wearing These Damn Masks

As a senior, I should be retired, living in a home relaxing during my last years of life. Instead, I live in a truck, working my fool head off driving all over the US trying to stay alive. On top of that, I’m now required to wear these damn masks at times while having to deal with the different situations as required. Stairs for example is a real concern for many.

Problem is, breathing becomes a problem.

We have to walk long distances while dealing with these huge distribution centers, and it’s dangerous. You’re already tired from driving hundreds of miles, and then having to deal with the unloading of the truck sometimes requires all kinds of walking to get unloaded and for paperwork requirements, a big FKG problem.

You’re not getting sufficient oxygen and its dangerous as hell. On top of the sweltering heat, it’s a recipe for a heart attack. I want to put this out there, because it’s a real concern, it’s a shout out to these psychopaths letting them know you had better redesign the damn masks, because you’re killing people needlessly.

REDESIGN THESE DAMN THINGS SO WE CAN BREATH EASIER WHILE WALKING. TOO MUCH RESTRICTION.