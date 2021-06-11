Canton PD, Ohio – Earning The Hate Hall Of Fame – A Truly Psychopathy Blue Line Hero

ThinkLikeACop

June 10th, 2021.

This has to be the TOP 5 Most Out of Control and truly dangerous Cop I have ever seen.

On June 8, 2011 the following unfortunate arrest took place in Canton, OH. Notifying the policy when you have a firearm is required by Ohio Law, but when this individual with a thirty-day old license tries to do that he is repeatedly ordered to look away, shut up, or interrupted and “forced” to change what he is speaking about by the actions of an aggressive cop who maintains verbal control of the situation.

A two man car dealing with three people put itself at risk when one officer started what appears to be an illegal search of the rear of the car without extracting or securing the driver – which would have given him an opportunity to notify.

What follows is horrific example of a police officer losing all self-control, threatening to beat the female, threatening to beat the driver and eventually saying he should have executed him “and wouldn’t have lost any sleep over it” that night.