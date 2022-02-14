Capitalism:
An economic system in which investment in and ownership of the means of production, distribution, and exchange of wealth is made and maintained chiefly by private individuals or corporations, especially as contrasted to cooperatively or state-owned means of wealth.
Free Enterprise:
1. An economic and political doctrine holding that a capitalist economy can regulate itself in a freely competitive market through the relationship of supply and demand with a minimum of governmental intervention and regulation.
2. The practice of free enterprise in an economy, or the right to practice it.
One thought on “Capitalism and Free Enterprise Definition & Meaning”
I really enjoyed the dialogue on todays broadcast. We all learn when differences are defined and discussed. Love the discussions. I am with Henry on this one. A great documentary to watch is Communism By The Back Door on Bitchute platform. It is a long documentary. Break it up over a few days if needed. Pop some popcorn and LEARN. I believe anything ending in ISM is COMMUNISM. Sexism, racism, feminism, globalism etc. Just like IST. Marxist, Pianist, Sexist, Racist. Meaning you love something. So a person who is a racist….loves THEIR race. Not that they hate other races. This is what communists do. Word salad to confuse the goyim and to get everyone infighting. Divided we fall.