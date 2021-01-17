Capitol Police arrest Virginia man who tried to pass security checkpoint with gun, ‘unauthorized’ inauguration credential

USA Today

Police in Washington, D.C., on Friday arrested a Virginia man who allegedly tried to pass through a security checkpoint with an “unauthorized” inauguration credential, unregistered handguns and more than 500 rounds of ammunition, according to officials.

Wesley Allen Beeler, 31, of Front Royal, Virginia, was arrested shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday after police found two unregistered Glock 9mm handguns, 509 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 21 12-gauge shotgun shells, and one 17-round Glock 17 magazine, all in his truck, according to a police report.

At the time of arrest 1 mile northeast of the Capitol building, Beeler was accused of illegally carrying a concealed weapon outside of a home or business, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

