“Car-Free Sundays” – International Energy Agency Urges Governments to Implement ‘Emergency Measures’ to Cut Oil Consumption

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Friday urgently pleaded with governments to reduce oil consumption.

The IEA suggested “car-free Sundays” (don’t drive to church), opting for public transit and working from home three days a week to reduce the consumption of oil.

Agence France-Presse reported:

The International Energy Agency on Friday urged governments to urgently implement measures to cut global oil consumption within months following supply fears stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The IEA also called on the OPEC+ group of oil-producing nations led by Saudi Arabia and Russia to help “relieve the strain” on markets, while warning that the world faced the biggest shock to supply “in decades”.

The IEA was hoping for “some good messages which could help to relieve the strain on the oil markets” after the group’s next meeting on March 31, Birol said at a press conference to present a plan to cut demand.

The 10 proposals put forward by the IEA could cut oil consumption among advanced economies “by 2.7 million barrels a day within the next four months”, it said.

The measures, put forward together with the French government, could reduce consumption among those countries by 2.7 million barrels a day, while these currently consume between 44 and 45 million barrels a day, according to IEA estimates.

The proposals, principally targeted at transport, included reducing speed limits, working from home three days a week, car-free Sundays, cheaper public transport and greater use of long-distance trains over planes.