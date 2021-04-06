6 thoughts on ““Carbs are racist” is a new one

  4. At first look I transposed, and thought it said crabs.
    Last I heard crabs care not which forest they put up camp.
    (shrug shoulders)

    Reply

  5. Carbs are racist? So are Proteins and Fat considered a Race now, too?

    Damn, them Proteins thinking they are a superior Race because they build muscle! The Fat Race may be slow but they are smarter.

    What the hell am I saying? Lol

    Are these people on crack?

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*