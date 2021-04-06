“carbs are racist” is a new one pic.twitter.com/IKp2OBLzYQ
— Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) April 3, 2021
Posted: April 6, 2021
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
“carbs are racist” is a new one pic.twitter.com/IKp2OBLzYQ
— Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) April 3, 2021
6 thoughts on ““Carbs are racist” is a new one”
WTF these people are fkn crazy
Go on the Adkins Diet and you can emancipate yourself, and you will probably feel better too.
those white carbs are a killer 🙂
At first look I transposed, and thought it said crabs.
Last I heard crabs care not which forest they put up camp.
(shrug shoulders)
hahaha
Carbs are racist? So are Proteins and Fat considered a Race now, too?
Damn, them Proteins thinking they are a superior Race because they build muscle! The Fat Race may be slow but they are smarter.
What the hell am I saying? Lol
Are these people on crack?