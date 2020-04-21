CARES Act Funding for Hospitals Pays as High as $300,000 Per COVID-19 Diagnosis

Need to Know

The first $30-billion of the CARES Act, that provides $100-billion in grants to hospitals and doctors, will be doled out according to 2019 Medicare reimbursements and does not factor in the number of COVID-19 cases. Hospitals in some states will get more than $300,000 per COVID-19 cases while New York gets just $12,000 per case.

Probably few hospital systems need the emergency federal grants announced this week to handle the coronavirus crisis as badly as Florida’s Jackson Health does.

Miami, its base of operations, is the worst COVID-19 hot spot in one of the most severely hit states. Even in normal years, the system sometimes barely makes money. At least two of its staff members have died of the virus.

But in a scathing letter to policymakers, system CEO Carlos Migoya said the way Washington has handled the bailout “could jeopardize the very existence” of Jackson, one of the nation’s largest public health systems, and similar hospital groups.

“We are here for you right now,” Migoya, who has tested positive for COVID-19 himself, said in a Thursday letter to Alex Azar, secretary of Health and Human Services. “Please, be here for us right now.”

Migoya and executives at other beleaguered systems are blasting the government’s decision to take a one-size-fits-all approach to distributing the first $30 billion in emergency grants. HHS confirmed Friday it would give hospitals and doctors money according to their historical share of revenue from the Medicare program for seniors — not according to their coronavirus burden.

