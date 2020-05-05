Carlos Hathcock – The Original American Sniper – from “Deadly Shootouts”





Jul 13, 2019

A detailed accounting of some of the most significant events in the life and work of Marine Sniper Gunnery Sergeant Carlos Hathcock during the Vietnam War. For a sniper, time is irrelevant when you’re invisible. Inches can take hours, and kill shots, days. Surrounded by the enemy, a level head is all you have to rely on. And if you’re Carlos Hathcock, one of the best that’s ever lived, extra bullets won’t be needed because it only takes one shot.

This is a showcase of our Historical Recreations work for the limited TV-Series “Deadly Shootouts.” Dramatic Recreations produced by LionHeart FilmWorks and directed by Kevin R. Hershberger. Costumes by Historical Wardrobe of Richmond, Virginia.