Casey’s fined $27,660 for willful COVID-19 violations

Casey’s Restaurant, which operated openly in protest of state COVID mandates, was fined $27,660 on Friday by Oregon OSHA.
The fines levied against the Klamath Falls restaurant follow an inspection that found the employer committed four violations of on-the-job safety standards.
In one of the infractions, Casey’s is accused of continued, willful potential exposure of workers to the virus, despite a public health order limiting the capacity of indoor dining to zero in an “extreme risk” county, according to OSHA.
This is the second time the business has been cited.
In December 2020, Oregon OSHA, following a complaint-based inspection, issued an $8,900 citation to Casey’s for allowing on-site dining, despite a public health order meant to curb transmission of the virus.
“Since the pandemic began, we have focused our efforts on engaging and educating employers about expectations,” said Michael Wood, administrator for Oregon OSHA. “In the vast majority of cases, we have not had to conduct formal enforcement visits because most employers are choosing to do the right thing.”
But Wood said OSHA does enforce workplace health and safety standards, and will continue to do so “when employers refuse to address credible complaints or continue to insist on ignoring reasonable safeguards for their employees.”
The citation issued to Casey’s earlier this month resulted from an inspection prompted by complaints and a referral from Klamath County Public Health.
Oregon OSHA’s inspection found that the restaurant allowed indoor dining from Dec. 17, 2020, to Feb. 11, 2021, with the exception of Christmas Day.
The business did so despite the fact that during that time period Klamath County was designated an “extreme risk” for the spread of COVID-19, according to OSHA.
Wood imposed a $26,700 penalty for a “willful violation,” which is three times the minimum penalty. OSHA said in a release that “the decision reflects the need to ensure a more appropriate deterrent effect where employers insist on disregarding health and safety standards.”
Employers have 30 days to appeal citations. The citation issued to Casey’s Restaurant in December 2020 remains on appeal.
4 thoughts on “Casey’s fined $27,660 for willful COVID-19 violations”
Casey’s Restaurant has been in Klamath Falls forever and two days. They serve excellent food and apparently are refusing to go along with the communism.
Every other restaurant going along with these violations of our law should be boycotted and all business go to Casey’s.
The mexican restaurant next door was given a pass, or kissed Jew ass apparently. (sergios)
mafia strong arm
““In the vast majority of cases, we have not had to conduct formal enforcement visits because most employers are choosing to do the right thing.”
Choosing to do the right thing is choosing to be communist compliant which makes you TRAITORS to the BILL OF RIGHTS!