CASHLESS SOCIETY 2020: Bill Gates Goes Viral on Digital ID and Digital Currency

This may be my most important article to date. Bill Gates went viral in several controversial interviews last month, advocating mandatory digital ID as proof of coronavirus vaccination as soon as a vaccine is available. The proof will be required, if Gates has his way, before anyone is allowed in large public gatherings.

Gates has also funded research to create digital personal ID vaccination tattoos to make proof of vaccination visually and electronically apparent. And Gates has long advocated becoming a cashless society using digital ID.

Coronavirus is handing Gates the world he said he wanted 20+ years ago — a world he said he would do everything in his power to bring about. (Not the diseased aspect, but the changes coming with that disease.) How ironic (or is it?) for a man whose charitable work has focused on vaccinating the world against viral diseases.

