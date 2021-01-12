Casino mogul and GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson has died at age 87

Sheldon Adelson, the multibillionaire casino mogul and Republican Party megadonor, died Monday at age 87.

Adelson died from complications related to treatment he was receiving for non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, according to a press release Tuesday morning from Las Vegas Sands, the casino and resort company Adelson owned.

Adelson, whose net worth was estimated by Forbes to be around $33 billion, had been among the most-watched donors supporting President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection effort.

Former President George W. Bush, to whom Adelson had previously donated, in a statement called the deceased entrepreneur “an American patriot, a generous benefactor of charitable causes, and a strong supporter of Israel.”

“Sheldon was a generous benefactor of charitable causes, especially medical research and Jewish heritage education. He will be missed by many – none more than his beloved family,” Bush said.

