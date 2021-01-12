Sheldon Adelson, the multibillionaire casino mogul and Republican Party megadonor, died Monday at age 87.
Adelson died from complications related to treatment he was receiving for non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, according to a press release Tuesday morning from Las Vegas Sands, the casino and resort company Adelson owned.
Adelson, whose net worth was estimated by Forbes to be around $33 billion, had been among the most-watched donors supporting President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection effort.
Former President George W. Bush, to whom Adelson had previously donated, in a statement called the deceased entrepreneur “an American patriot, a generous benefactor of charitable causes, and a strong supporter of Israel.”
“Sheldon was a generous benefactor of charitable causes, especially medical research and Jewish heritage education. He will be missed by many – none more than his beloved family,” Bush said.
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/01/12/casino-mogul-and-gop-megadonor-sheldon-adelson-has-died-at-age-87.html
8 thoughts on “Casino mogul and GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson has died at age 87”
Good riddance, frigging scumvag
Ditto that.
now the world is just a wee bit better off…. and fck you Bush
Meh
A bit of good news
Darn shame the postcards he’s trying to send us keep going up in flames before he’s done writing them.
Bye!!! You’re gonna get more friends and family for company soon, scumbag.
Interesting he died while he buddy Trump (or should I say slave?) is “fighting to regain the presidency”….Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahhahahahahaha!
and the light from hell fire burns a bit brighter.