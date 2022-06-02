“Catastrophic”: Five Dead Including Shooter At Tulsa Medical Building

Update (2030ET): Authorities in Tusla, Oklahoma, confirm five dead, including the shooter. Police said the man used a rifle and a handgun during the shooting on the second floor of the Natalie Medical Building.

Update (1930ET): Authorities in Tusla, Oklahoma, confirm four dead, including the shooter, after a man armed with a rifle entered an outpatient surgery center at Saint Francis Hospital, according to Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg, who described the shooting as a “catastrophic scene.” The shooter reportedly committed suicide.

ACTIVE SHOOTER UPDATE: We can confirm 4 people are deceased, including the shooter, in the active shooting situation at St. Francis hospital campus.

Officers are still clearing the building. More info to follow. — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) June 1, 2022

According to Tulsa City Councilor Jayme Fowler, the shooter was looking for a specific physician.

On CNN Tulsa City Councilor Jayme Fowler said: From what I understand the shooter had a problem with a specific physician and he couldn’t find the physician and that’s when the shooting started. — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) June 1, 2022

According to the White House, President Biden has been briefed on the shooting, and “The White House is closely monitoring the situation and has reached out to state and local officials to offer support.”

Authorities locked down the hospital campus Wednesday afternoon as the situation unfolded at the Natalie Medical Building.

