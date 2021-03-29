Catch and release free bus rides (for illegal Haitians) to New Jersey and Florida…

Citizen Free Press

Todd Bensman CIS — At a Del Rio immigrant assistance center, a chartered bus full of mostly Haitian economic immigrants the Biden administration catch-and-released on ostensible asylum claims leaves for Florida and then New Jersey, where they will all disperse. Such buses and vans leave every day.

Citizen Free Press

Start the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*