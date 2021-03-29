Catch and release free bus rides (for illegal Haitians) to New Jersey and Florida…

Citizen Free Press

Todd Bensman CIS — At a Del Rio immigrant assistance center, a chartered bus full of mostly Haitian economic immigrants the Biden administration catch-and-released on ostensible asylum claims leaves for Florida and then New Jersey, where they will all disperse. Such buses and vans leave every day.

At a Del Rio immigrant assistance center, a chartered bus full of mostly Haitian economic immigrants the Biden administration catch-and-released on ostensible asylum claims leaves for Florida and then New Jersey, where they will all disperse. Such buses and vans leave every day. pic.twitter.com/HZxkhMYYXw — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) March 25, 2021

Citizen Free Press