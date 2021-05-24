Cathedral of St. Helena, other buildings defaced by vandals

Independent Record

The Cathedral of St. Helena was among numerous buildings and vehicles in the area that were recently vandalized, police said Monday.

Officers were still responding to calls for service concerning the criminal mischief, Helena Police Department Lt. Cory Bailey said in an email Monday. He did not have estimates for the amount of damage caused or the number of vehicles and buildings that were marked.

This is at least the second time in a week that a Helena church has been vandalized. The First Presbyterian Church, located across the street from the Cathedral of St. Helena, was damaged either late May 9 or early May 10, church members said.

As the Cathedral of St. Helena bells rang 10 a.m. Monday, Charles Dyce, a maintenance worker for the cathedral, stood outside the south entrance of the church shaking his head in disbelief.

See the pics and read the rest here: https://helenair.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/cathedral-of-st-hel%20ena-other-buildings-defaced-by-vandals/article_e5583ccb-a445-54df-a110-b029f9c5c7df.html