Published December 29, 2020

Catherine Austin Fitts Full Interview Planet Lockdown Coronavirus Covid-19 Masks Quarantine Pandemic

This sit down interview with Catherine covers the spectrum of the current situation we find ourselves in.

It was conducted as apart of the full length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.

Catherine Austin Fitts (born 1950) is an American investment banker and former public official who served as managing director of Dillon, Read & Co. and as United States Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing during the Presidency of George H.W. Bush. She has widely written and commented on the subject of public spending and has alleged several large scale instances of government fraud.

The interview was done as apart of a full length documentary under production called Planet Lockdown and released in advance for those interested in learning more.

The site for the film is PlanetLockdownFlim.com

