Catherine Austin Fitts – How Microsoft Israel Gave The Keys To Russia And The Chinese Communists

Just like before the 911 attacks, “Muslim terrorism” and Osama Bin Laden was pushed night and day – now cyber terrorism and a deadly virus is pushed night and day. The narrative is set in motion.
A wealth of experts attend the internet. Catherine Austin Fitts “stars” in a new, badly made doco on current events. A former “insider”, Wall Street finance and Bush JNR administration operative, she NEVER names the culprits. To her, it is a “mystery” and she uses the term “Mr Globalist” to make sure you never learn who runs the show either. She talks a good talk on the JEDI Pentagon Cloud Contract then fails to tell you Microsoft Israel has the contract, a hostile foreign power in bed with Russia and China – if we don’t name it, we can’t fight it.
The video gets 2.5 million views before being taken down for “violating You Tubes Terms Of Service”. No doubt the makers will scream “poisecution” at being actively promoted by Army Intelligence DARPA You Tube, to the tune of 2.5 million views in two weeks. Like the Lizard Theorist David Icke, BANNED from online, but actively promoted world wide by every news agency known to man – tens of millions in worldwide publicity you could never buy. The same technique is used to push Alex Jones, the sworn enemy of the never named “globalist” elite who swear they will take him down as he turns over millions of dollars a month and buys his investment properties and travels first class everywhere. His travel now is on private jets with Deep State Operator Roger Stone. Stone is a longtime employee of Dynology and General Jim Jones, Marine Psychological Warfare. The Clown Show remains blind, deaf, and most certainly dumb.
All the real organic commentators are gone. Chased offline. Shut down like a small business in America, while Wal Mart and 711’s take over. Israel is at the heart of the subversion of the United States. They have been named 100 times by top level people including Col. Larry Wilkerson, 2IC to General Colin Powel, former CIA Phil Giraldi and a host of others. But the DARPA promoted Wal Marts of the alt media “Fitts” will not say it – but they get 2.5 million views and accolades by the clueless online clown show and the thousands of private army intelligence operatives who promote them.
6 thoughts on “Catherine Austin Fitts – How Microsoft Israel Gave The Keys To Russia And The Chinese Communists”
He does good informative videos. This is just one.
I have personally known Brenden O’connell since he got out of jail for beating up a Jew in Australia .. He burnt every bridge along the way including a friend of mine Nick Spero, who gave him a platform and a voice. After Nick died in 2018 Brendon threw him under the bus as well.
When people understand that Israel serves multi purposes, one of the main ones is to act as a vassal state to Russia. Every Israeli leader has come from either Russia itself or from a Soviet communist block. The only one that hasn’t is Bi bi .. he was born in Televiv israel .. but his father Ben-Zion Netanyahu did.
Prior to the inception of Israel, the US government has been directly giving financial support and technologies to Russia. Always building up the next new boogieman. Now with the Vassal state in place .. Our greatest friend and ally .. Everything that we give to Israel really goes directly to Russia. As a matter of fact, there are huge Stone cold Russian communities in Israel for just this purpose. Example of Brendan’s misdirection is in what he named “Operation Talpiot” There was never an Operation Talpiot. And when you researched it .. it all lead straight back to him. He even used to sing it as a little moniker (Operation Talpiot -Operation Talpiot). It was Called the Talpiot project .. stemming from Unit 8200. Brenda was also hooked up with Adam Green-berg .. an NSA employee that has direct ties to the Israeli Government, the IDF and el air. This is why He and jake Morphoneyass were over in palestine/israel a few years back. Hence Brendon and Green-berg are still on Youtube.
Sorry, but I don’t like or trust him!!!
thanks Eddy
” Brenda was also hooked up with Adam Green-berg .. an NSA employee that has direct ties to the Israeli Government, the IDF and el air. This is why He and jake Morphoneyass were over in palestine/israel a few years back.”
Adam must be real hooked up to Israel because the ADL is all over him. Yeah, real Israeli agent. Brandon’s got it our for Adam in a major way. Not only him, but anyone in a “limited hangout.” So Adam’s still an NSA employee? Got proof? And he and Jake went to Israel/Palestine because they’re big operatives?
I’m sick of the in fighting within youtubers, etc. Nobody’s got it perfect so screw ’em all? Is that your answer? The only one I know of to date to have it perfect is Henry because the Bill of Rights/common law is the solution. I’ll say unless people are bringing forth the solution and the reason for fighting for that solution, they aren’t telling all.
‘The only one I know of to date to have it perfect is Henry because the Bill of Rights/common law is the solution’ …………. bingo!
Adam Green and the ADL is no different to me than Trump and the lying media .. a charade .. I have tracked Green-berg quite some time now .. this trail all leads back to him being an Alex Jones plant. I have personally caught him in many many lies and if he was such a threat to the Jews .. he wouldn’t be on YT still. As to proof of his ties to Israel look up his boss Mark Bankberg.
As to the Trenches, If I didn’t like the message that comes out from this group, I wouldn’t support it the way I have for quite a few years now. There are a few trenchers that know what I am talking about including Henry himself.
Peace.