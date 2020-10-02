Catherine Austin Fitts: The Deep State Chaos Op

Catherine Austin Fitts, who had been Undersecretary of HUD (Housing and Urban Development) under Jack Kemp in the Bush I administration, has noticed that in both Kenosha, Wisconsin and in Minneapolis, Minnesota that the rioters are burning down and burning out small businesses so that an Opportunity Zone can replace the entire area with federally funded development money. She sees the riots as a Deep State Op which probably has mercenary military contractors involved.

Catherine is critical of Trump’s response. He has failed to arrest the people organizing and funding the riots across state borders. We have total intelligence about who these people are through NSA and the Treasury Department. They could be shut down within 24 hours.

In defense of the President I would quote Caroline Kennedy who said her father’s mistake was to believe that he was the President of the United States. Catherine in this interview did note the involvement of the CIA in the assassinations of Jack Kennedy, Bobby Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

Catherine says that in 1995 the Elite decided to give up on America. They pulled out $21 trillion through Missing Money at HUD and DOD (Department of Defense.) Another $24 trillion was taken out through the Bailouts. And trillions from elsewhere for a total of $50 trillion. That would include trillions of dollars in US Treasury bonds which were sold and the money being pocketed by Wall Street Bankers. She and Dr Mark Skidmore have spoken of that previously.

She noted that both Republicans and Democrats voted for Federal Financial Accounting Standards 56 (Standard 56). It allows the federal government to move money from one line item to another and to avoid all inquiries for missing money by claiming National Security. In short the Senate and the House voted to let Bankers rob us by the trillions. It came into force on October 4, 2018 when Nancy Pelosi’s Democrats ran the House and the Senate was under Republican control. And Trump was President. Both political parties are overseeing the demise of America as a nation. Catherine summed up FASB 56 when she said, “it is secret money for secret armies.”

All the assets have been stolen but the liabilities like military pensions, Social Security and Medicare remain. Catherine believes Civil War could abrogate those liabilities. She had also concluded in the 1990s that genocide was on the agenda for Americans as the Bankers would rather kill half the people in the US than return the $50 trillion they had stolen.

When Catherine was forced out of Washington DC, she discovered her home had been drilled with miniature holes which were contaminated with the same nanoparticles that turned up in vaccines in Europe.

She noted that the early release of criminals into neighborhoods could be the army to be recruited by a successor to Operation Phoenix which was a CIA assassination program during the Vietnam war. New York state has a No Cash Bail program that puts violent felons on the streets including men who have shot people being arrested for attempted murder. The Democrats want to make No Cash Bail a national program. The only reason for that would be to complete the destruction of black neighborhoods and businesses.

She blames Trump for letting state governors shut down Main Street America with lockdowns that had no scientific basis. He bankrupted millions of people by not standing up to the CDC. She did quote Senator Chuck Schumer who early in the Trump administration said, “the President is going to have to learn that he cannot buck the CIA. They have 50 ways from Sunday to get you. He has to do what they say.” She interpreted this to mean that since the Kennedy assassination the CIA runs the government not the President.

I differ from Catherine in that I believe we are entering a period when reduced solar magnetism will allow cosmic rays (nuclear particles from distant stars) to strike the earth causing more cloud cover, more floods and energizing the earth to increase the number and severity of both earthquakes and volcanoes. I expect nationwide food riots, the destruction of most cities in the US and a reduction in the value of the US Dollar. This will cut wages and pensions 60% permanently as soon as 2021 or 2022.

I expect the lack of food to cause billions to die worldwide. There is an area in North Africa that will be coming online as a Grow Zone. It is 13.8 million square kilometers in size. The Sudan has experienced two hundred year floods in the past few months. The European Union has declared this to be part of their Good Neighbor area which will be subject to their military rule. China has invested $100 billion in Africa since their Beijing Conference of 2010. Russia, Turkey and Iran will also be interested in the world’s newest breadbasket. Russia, the Ukraine, Canada and China should see sharp drops in food production over the next several decades. And China has 200 to 300 million more people than they say. China has begun rationing food with men getting more rice every day than do women.

As I said, I expect billions of people to die over the next few decades. Mass starvation will be a driving force for conflict both within nations and between nations as well.

