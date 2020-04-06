Catherine Austin Fitts – We are Dealing with a Spiritual War





Greg Hunter

Apr 4, 2020

Why the sudden record gun buying in America? Investment advisor and former Assistant Secretary of Housing Catherine Austin Fitts says, “They understand that the rule of law is steadily being diminished. They see all sorts of behavior . . . that is lawless. . . .They see people in poverty say if anything goes for the big guys, then anything goes for us. . . . Part of what is happening is we are dealing with a spiritual war, and there are serious demonic and occult forces at work. There is nothing they would love more than to stop the churches and stop people from getting together and praying and inviting in the divine and angelic hope every Sunday. I am with the President. I think stopping the churches from gathering is a very, very terrible idea.”

Fitts also still thinks gold is a good investment that will “outperform most other investments in 2020.”

