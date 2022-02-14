Catholic Bishop To Freedom Truckers: “The Truth of Almighty God is behind you”

His Excellency Bishop Bawai Soro is the former Eparch of the Chaldean Catholic Church for the Chaldean Catholic Eparchy of Mar Addai of Toronto. The Chaldean Catholic Church is an Eastern Catholic particular church (sui juris) in full communion with the Holy See and the rest of the Catholic Church, and is headed by the Chaldean Patriarchate.

His Excellency Bishop Soro states, in part:

“I am so moved by the courage of the hard-working Canadian truckers during their freedom convoy who peacefully have assembled in Ottowa and Windsor to express their views and protest to the government’s overreach, which sadly today has become the norm rather than the exception. With some corrupt politicians who value their personal and family’s interests more than the benefit and liberty of their countrymen. These politicians remind me and many from the religious minorities from the Middle East who experienced for decades oppression, how tragic and unacceptable is the current political situation in many democratic Western countries.

This is not only my opinion, dear brothers and sisters, but it is the cry of many freedom-loving people across the globe who like you, will do anything to peacefully stand up for their God-given right to secure the future of their families and children… Therefore let not your hearts be worried. The truth that almighty God has instilled in the human heart is behind you and shall protect you all. Do not worry who will misunderstand you or not during this struggle. As long as you embrace civility and abide by the law, you shall be vindicated at last. You have reawakened courage in the hearts of many freedom-loving people. You have won our minds and earned our trust. You have taught us in order to live with dignity, we must live with freedom. God bless you all.” 😌🙏🏻💙

