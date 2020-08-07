Catholic Priest Slams The “Godless Dehumanizing, Diabolical, Fascist” Facemask Orders

“God Gave Us A Brain, Let Us Use It.”

Fr. James Altman uses common sense to confront some of the misinformation being used to promote fear by our leaders.

A partial transcript is below.

Fr. James Altman of St. James the Less in La Crosse, Wisconsin preaches a great homily entitled “God Gave Us A Brain, Let Us Use It.”

A Catholic review of this government control

The enrire premise of this facemask order is a Godless, diabolical farce.

Godless dehumanizing imposition of restrictions 5:10

Will cause infinitely more damage to our humanity

1st Samuel 8

The dehumanizing effect on our human nature and the devastating effects on the economic well being …

That is what godless dehumanizing lockdowns and facemasks and utter destruction of jobs and the economy does to human nature. 7:50

With no end in sight except the very foreseeable destruction of humanity , of our communion with our fellow human beings, and destruction of the economy with leads to more destruction, of humanity.

The fact is there is no research whatsoever that facemasks can eliminate the curve. In fact we know that it cannot eliminate the curve.

Unfortunately research does show that there are plenty of other negative health consequences to wearing the masks , I’ve seen the pictures. But let’s not go there, Governor Evers.

Evers justifies his imposition of another Godless and dehumanizing order on the entire population of 5, 822,000, not based on any actual research data, but based on yet another fallible human – based model.

This godless dehumanizing facemask requirement

This godless dehumanizing fascist facemask order is being stuffed down the throats of 5.8 million people…

Dear family God gave us a brain, let us use it. The ends do not justify the means.

The concept of proportionality

Unless we fight against it and win, then we might as well start wearing a hammer and sickle on our arms, and trade the stars and bars for the red flag of communism. 17:40

The last ten vicars of Christ have condemned such godless communist government tactics

But I as your pastor am watching out for you, and when some godless socialist attacks your very humanity when Evers attacks your religious freedom, and make no mistake about it dear family this is an attack on your religious freedom, you can rest assured that I will use the brains God gave me, to make it as simple and as clear as possible, so that you can spread the news: Evers entire justification for his mandatory masking, is a Godless dehumanizing lie. 18:46

We are in fact living in desperate times.

We”re living in very very dangerous times and it seems that so many are so blind, they can’t even recognize it. We’re living in frightening times, when so many have drunk the coolaide of secularism, diabolical socialism. We’re living in desperate dangerous frightening and diabolical times. And if there ever was a time you most definitely need to seek Jesus, and find him, it is now. 27:08

So, no matter how desperate dangerous, frightening or diabolical these times may seem, let your hunger for Our Lord grow stronger. Let your thirst for Him grow stronger. Seek Him out always, and you will find Him. And when you do receive Him in the Holy Eucharist, so that you will be stronger to resist and obstruct the wiles of the devil, as evil in this world continues to try to destroy your faith and your family. In The Name of The Father and of The Son and of The Holy Spirit, Amen.

https://nofacemask.blogspot.com/2020/08/catholic-priest-preaches-great-homily.html