6 thoughts on “Cattle Holding Area Near Amarillo, Texas 10/31 5PM Local”
Are you gonna eat at the famous steak house in Amarillo?
Not this trip, but I have 15 or 20 times. I park out front, spend the night. I love the place. I get the man verses food special, 24 ounce top sirloin, medium rare to rare.
Place is a must go for me usually. Then I get the gigantic carrot cake slice. Take most of it with me back to truck.
This holding area is only half full today, usually its packed full of cattle, its a weekend, weekdays its jammed full. What you see here is only 1/4 of the facility, its huge.
You can smell this place for miles away.
🙂 I always look forward to Amarillo, the whole state really. Like runnin down the 287, south to the 59 points south. Usually through Witchita falls, Dallas or Houston.
😀
Can get a bit smelly when you pass holding corrals for cattle and chicken farms. 😉 😆