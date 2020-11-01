6 thoughts on “Cattle Holding Area Near Amarillo, Texas 10/31 5PM Local

    1. Not this trip, but I have 15 or 20 times. I park out front, spend the night. I love the place. I get the man verses food special, 24 ounce top sirloin, medium rare to rare.

      Place is a must go for me usually. Then I get the gigantic carrot cake slice. Take most of it with me back to truck.

      Reply

  2. This holding area is only half full today, usually its packed full of cattle, its a weekend, weekdays its jammed full. What you see here is only 1/4 of the facility, its huge.

    You can smell this place for miles away.

    Reply

    1. 🙂 I always look forward to Amarillo, the whole state really. Like runnin down the 287, south to the 59 points south. Usually through Witchita falls, Dallas or Houston.

      Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*