CAUGHT: Michigan News Channel Posts Results to Republican Primary Election — That’s Not Until Next Week!!

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

So this happened…

Michigan News Channel 3 published the results to the Republican primary election. RINO Tudor Dixon won!!

AND … Trump hater Peter Meijer won his race too!!

There’s just one thing…

The Michigan Republican primary is not for another week— on August 2nd!!

Oops.

UPDATE — via Brian Lupo — Channel 3 responded to this report.

