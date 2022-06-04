CBDC’s and the Fed

AIER

The director of the IMF and any number of central bankers met in Davos last week to discuss their plans to set citizens across the world on a path to a “sustainable” future. Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are a major part of this agenda. Proponents of CBDC’s maintain they are a necessary mechanism for increased ‘global cooperation.’

As Thomas Zschach, Chief Innovation Officer at SWIFT states,

Facilitating interoperability and interlinking between different CBDCs being developed around the world will be critical if we are to fully realize their potential.

India’s central bank is now committed to launching a pilot program, and ultimately adopting a CBDC. China has already implemented a CBDC tied to their social credit system.

According to the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), nine out of the ten major central banks are now exploring CBDCs, including the United States.

This two-part video series, featuring Kate Wand and Thomas Hogan, explores the possibilities and dangers of the United States implementing its own central bank digital currency.

See the second video in the series below.

