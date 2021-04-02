CBP Ad: Join Border Patrol… And Rescue Illegal Aliens Who Start Forest Fires?

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

What did US Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations mean by this?

RESCUED! Watch the video of the incredible rescue of an illegal entrant with a broken leg in the rugged Baboquivari Mountain region. A Tucson Air Branch UH-60 crew used a hoist to rescue the man & delivered him for treatment. @CBPAMORegDirSW Read More: https://t.co/Z8HLy7DqDS pic.twitter.com/posvA2iB6l — CBP AMO (@CBPAMO) April 1, 2021

From U.S. Customs and Border Protection, “VIDEO RELEASE: CBP’s Air and Marine Operations and Border Patrol Coordinate to Rescue an Injured Migrant from the Baboquivari Mountains”:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations (AMO) agents and the U.S. Border Patrol’s Arizona Air Coordination Center coordinate to rescue an injured migrant the [sic] Baboquivari Mountains. On the afternoon of March 30, the AMO Tucson Air Branch received a call from the Arizona Air Coordination Center requesting a hoist capable UH-60 Black Hawk for a migrant with a possible broken leg at over 6,000 feet in elevation. Once on the scene, the Black Hawk crew spotted a signal fire that the man had started and lowered an AMO Aviation Enforcement Agent Emergency Medical Technician to the mountains below. The agent performed an assessment of the situation on the ground and stabilized the man for hoist up to the hovering helicopter. Back in the helicopter, the AMO and USBP EMTs stabilized the man and the Black Hawk crew transported the man to the Three Points fire department for further treatment. “Frequently, smugglers will send migrants across the border in small groups to overwhelm CBP resources in the area,” said Deputy Director, Tucson Air Branch, Hunter Robinson. “Unfortunately, these routes can be extremely treacherous and this individual was very fortunate he survived and we could use AMO resources to get him to safety.”

They didn’t mention what ended up happening with the forest fire he started.

It was a cool rescue and all but does anyone really want to sign up to join CBP to act as babysitters for illegal aliens?

WATCH: U.S. Customs & Border Protection released a video Wednesday of two toddlers being abandoned on the U.S. side of the southern border. Smugglers are seen fleeing the area after transporting the children across the international boundary. WARNING: The video is disturbing. pic.twitter.com/31lBJj9ehq — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) March 31, 2021

WARNING: GRAPHIC SUBJECT MATTER

Harrowing stories of sexual abuse are among some of what Oscar Escamilla, a U.S. Border Patrol official, says ‘hit hard’ as he details what some of the unaccompanied migrant children at the U.S.-Mexico border have told him https://t.co/aLb7eV7Crz pic.twitter.com/QZg0Eo27Zw — Reuters (@Reuters) March 31, 2021

https://twitter.com/FogCityMidge/status/1377095187873198086?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1377095187873198086%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.informationliberation.com%2F%3Fid%3D62136

The overwhelming majority of these illegal aliens would have just stayed in Mexico or Central America if we still had Trump’s tougher immigration polices.

Instead, Biden literally told them to “surge” the border.

Remember when Biden said he’d “immediately surge” asylum seekers to the border and said “you should come” during the debates? But yeah, I’m sure this crisis was all Trump’s fault. pic.twitter.com/GxBEzufurs — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 28, 2021

Now we’re spending billions of dollars rescuing illegals with Black Hawk helicopters, babysitting tens of thousands of children who poured over the border and kicking foster kids out of their homes to make room for illegals.

