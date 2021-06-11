CBS calls for VIOLENCE against the unvaccinated, urges jabbed people to punch them in the face

Natural News – by Ethan Huff

James Corden of The Late Late Show has a solution for dealing with people who resist Chinese Virus injections: punch them in the face.

During a recent opener on the CBS program, Corden mocked Americans who would rather not alter their DNA with mRNA, saying that they should no longer be offered junk food or cash prizes as an incentive. Instead, the non-jabbed need a “knuckle sandwich” to get them to comply.

While ranting in his monologue, Corden started asking his presumed audience (or laugh track?) and team to come up with new ideas about how to force compliance with the plandemic agenda. Ian Karmel, the co-head writer of The Late Late Show, was then heard shouting out:

“The only thing we should offer people who don’t want the vaccine is a knuckle sandwich.”

A few minutes prior, Corden was going off about how upset he is that tens of millions of Americans are thwarting Beijing Biden’s plan to have 70 percent of America injected by the Fourth of July.

“Vaccination rates in the United States have started to decline,” Corden whined.

“Which means we’re on pace to fall just short of President [sic] Biden’s goal of having seventy percent of the country partially vaccinated by the fourth of July. Biden could end up just shy of his goal by three percent. See? This is exactly why you don’t set goals.”

Corden went on to “joke” that if free food from Shake Shack is not enough to bribe Americans into getting jabbed, “well, I’m afraid nothing will.”

Medical fascists demanding total obedience to their lord and savior Fauci

After being presented with the violence idea by his colleague, Corden pretending to object to it, adding that he believes non-injected people should start being treated like second-class citizens and barred from participating in normal society.

“I think we should be done offering them things,” Karmel was heard shouting. “And we should start excluding them from things.”

“I think you are right, I actually do,” Corden responded. “But then how, the problem is there is no way to know that people aren’t lying about it.”

Karmel then interjected with, “Start bringing your card,” adding, “Let’s make that a normal thing. If you don’t bring your card, you can’t go to SeaWorld or whatever.”

In other words, if you refuse to modify your DNA with life-destroying poison in the name of “science,” then you deserve to be punished from living a “normal” life like everybody else.

All of this aligns with Tony Fauci’s agenda to mass vaccinate the entire world for the Chinese Virus, using force if necessary. These overlords care so much about our “safety” that they are willing to kill us in an attempt to keep us all “safe.”

Dove reportedly sponsored Corden’s completely unfunny bit. You can contact the company at this link to let them know your thoughts.

We also encourage you to never watch The Late Late Show or even visit the CBS website or social media page so as to avoid funneling clicks to this fascist operation.

“Faustus (Fauci) was a major player in the coup and should be brought before a tribunal who’ll read out the charges against him before sending him to GITMO,” wrote one Natural News commenter.

“This will all be over in just 14 days,” joked another, referencing the “two weeks to flatten the curve” narrative that was deployed last spring to warm up America to a total deep state takeover of pretty much everything.

