CBS Medical Editor Says Americans Should Wear TWO Face Masks

Summit News – by Paul Joseph Watson

CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida says that Americans should wear not one but TWO face masks if they want to ensure full protection against COVID-19.

“Specifically what we’re saying is that two masks may actually equal the protection you would get from N-95 masks, which is considered the best mask there is short of a complete respirator-type unit,” Hnida said.

Pointing out that football coaches and Joe Biden have been seen “double masking,” Hnida said, “Even in my own family, when we have outside contact — as limited as it may be — we double mask,” adding that “it’s something you may want to consider.”

However, the report warns that “three masks may be going too far, since that could interfere with the ability to breathe.”

“Like the way one mask does, except three times as bad, so that you actually asphyxiate,” commented Dave Blount.

As we previously highlighted, wearing two masks has become a preferred method of virtue signaling on Twitter, with leftists posting selfies to prove they’re a ‘doubleplusgood person’ for social media clout.

A question that repeatedly crops up in response is that if two masks are required to provide full protection, doesn’t this mean that wearing one mask, as Americans have been told to do for the best part of a year, is ineffective?

This past November, a landmark Danish study found that, as the Spectator reported, “there was no statistically significant difference between those who wore masks and those who did not when it came to being infected by Covid-19.”

As soon as the study was released, legacy media outlets fell over each other to attack its credibility in a vitriolic manner strangely absent in response to studies that amplify the consensus narrative on COVID.

Meanwhile, more and more people appear to be wearing masks while doing vigorous exercise despite the fact that this can trigger serious respiratory problems.

For some, it appears that virtue signaling for dopamine is worth risking their own lives for.

Summit News