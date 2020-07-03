Jun 30, 2020
CBS, leader in shame brought upon journalism since the 60’s, does it once again by working as more of a beta CIA-cuck toy by taking what is as always a remarkable, groundbreaking and beyond truthful and informative interview with Dr. Judy Mikovits, and shelving it like they’ve shelved things since CBS Dallas & the JFK assassination. Not on my watch, you pathetic hive of trash. What’s that another CBS news update? Social climb is on the rise!
2 thoughts on “CBS Sacramento Dr. Judy Mikovits REDACTED Interview”
Of course this could never be allowed to hit the airwaves of msm
And at one time I wanted to be a mainstream journalist…. Honestly I do not know how these folks can look themselves in the mirror…and do they even have mirrors? Just “following orders” I suppose…. Where have I heard that before? Bwahahahahahahahahahah! Or it’s just the “cancel culture” they are in? I “canceled” the MSM a long time ago.