One thought on “CC8H & Anti-Vax Watch“We Are the Surveillance State”

    ‘Finally, the cotton swabs used for the PRC tests can deliver vaccine-like drugs into the
    brain of the person, as well as be used for cell swabbing and thus DNA data collection for
    the United Nations and Communist China.
    ‘Polycaprolactone (PCL) is biodegradable polyester with a low melting point of around
    60°C and a glass transition temperature of about −60°C. PCL is prepared by ring-opening
    polymerization of ɛ-caprolactone using a catalyst such as stannous octanoate. [The Effect of
    Sterilization on Plastics and Elastomers (Third Edition), 2012.]
    In short, the fabrication of PCL nanofiber mats is generated by electrospinning. The
    literature points highlights “PCL is good for drug delivery and tissue engineering.”
    Get swabbed at your own risk’
    ‘With the CDC lowering the 6-foot rule (hat tip to Baal) down to three (3’) feet, the distance
    rule is the gift that keeps giving. Schools and colleges remain closed, for the most part, until
    the autumn when Big Pharma expects the “mass die off” COVID-19 vaccinated are exposed
    to a wild coronavirus or influenza virus. By then the WHO or CDC will name the new variant COVID-21 and drive more fear porn through the psyche of the general public.

