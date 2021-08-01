Posted: July 31, 2021 Categories: News CC8H & Anti-Vax Watch“We Are the Surveillance State” MIS-INFORMATION-DOZEN Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “CC8H & Anti-Vax Watch“We Are the Surveillance State””
page 10
‘Finally, the cotton swabs used for the PRC tests can deliver vaccine-like drugs into the
brain of the person, as well as be used for cell swabbing and thus DNA data collection for
the United Nations and Communist China.
‘Polycaprolactone (PCL) is biodegradable polyester with a low melting point of around
60°C and a glass transition temperature of about −60°C. PCL is prepared by ring-opening
polymerization of ɛ-caprolactone using a catalyst such as stannous octanoate. [The Effect of
Sterilization on Plastics and Elastomers (Third Edition), 2012.]
In short, the fabrication of PCL nanofiber mats is generated by electrospinning. The
literature points highlights “PCL is good for drug delivery and tissue engineering.”
Get swabbed at your own risk’
page 11-12
‘With the CDC lowering the 6-foot rule (hat tip to Baal) down to three (3’) feet, the distance
rule is the gift that keeps giving. Schools and colleges remain closed, for the most part, until
the autumn when Big Pharma expects the “mass die off” COVID-19 vaccinated are exposed
to a wild coronavirus or influenza virus. By then the WHO or CDC will name the new variant COVID-21 and drive more fear porn through the psyche of the general public.