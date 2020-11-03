CDC Admits Few Deaths are Caused by COVID – Even Death by Heart Attack Attributed to COVID in Stats

Health Impact News – by One Austria News

The latest numbers from the CDC reveal hospitals have been counting patients who died from serious preexisting conditions as COVID-19 deaths.

One America’s Pearson Sharp has more, as the CDC counts over 51-thousand patients who actually died from heart attacks, as opposed to the coronavirus.

