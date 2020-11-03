Health Impact News – by One Austria News
The latest numbers from the CDC reveal hospitals have been counting patients who died from serious preexisting conditions as COVID-19 deaths.
One America’s Pearson Sharp has more, as the CDC counts over 51-thousand patients who actually died from heart attacks, as opposed to the coronavirus.
6 thoughts on “CDC Admits Few Deaths are Caused by COVID – Even Death by Heart Attack Attributed to COVID in Stats”
I’m considering sending this to every city council member, the mayor, the county judge & all county commissioners & the emergency mngmt. guy. Can’t dispute the CDC now can they since they are cleaving to their numbers & stats.
They won’t believe it unless it’s on the tell a lie vision but I am sharing it anyway
I used this article Sunday, which made me confident to send a letter to editor calling out the health dept. to respond. I am sure they won’t, but will be calling them to answer 1 question- how can you use PCR, whose inventor has told us is not useful for identifying viruses?
If not busy check out, and check out immediate follow up by a lady who dug the sentiment! I was psyched, since I thought for sure she’d be ripping me, thank you god!
I recommend sending letter to ed, calling out officials, so other people see the request, and prolly don’t see a response.
https://www.plumasnews.com/letter-to-the-editor-blinded-by-science/
https://www.plumasnews.com/letter-to-the-editor-blinded-by-science-2/
Good goin’, Bob, and what a surprise to receive such reception. Hoping all these bits will add up and bring more to the fight. Any action is better than no action. Maybe this scam lockdown is fostering some deeper thinking and so those who don’t usually question, are, and that’s likely just because they can sense how terribly wrong everything is. Hey, whatever way we can get ’em on-board, we get ’em. Thanks, Bob.
Excellent letters, Bob. Keep them coming & please post here.
Bob, that was excellent.