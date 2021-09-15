CDC admits that “fully vaccinated” Americans are super-spreaders carrying deadly variants and high viral loads

It is official: The biggest public health threat right now are “fully vaccinated” people, whom the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now warns are super-spreaders polluting society with Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “variants.”

Nothing the CDC did this past year helped bring the “case” count down, nor did the agency save any lives. To the contrary, by pushing face masks and Fauci Flu shots, the CDC took people’s lives, all the while depriving the public of information about how to support their immune systems naturally.

We tried to tell everyone and were ridiculed repeatedly. To give him credit, so did former President Donald Trump, who early on revealed that existing off-patent medications like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) would have done the job without the need for medical fascism and injections.

Unfortunately, Trump decided to go all-in with the deep state by proudly taking ownership of “Operation Warp Speed.” Since that time, the former president has been aggressively promoting his vaccine, calling himself the “father” of the Chinese Virus injection.

We know some of our readers do not like to hear this, but Trump has declared it with his own lips, which makes him no better than Tony Fauci, Rochelle Walensky, or any of the other medical fascists telling us all that we need to get injected in order to buy, sell, and keep a job.

The government is murdering Americans with its anti-science policies

As for the people who have gotten the jab, expert Geert vanden Bossche has issued a “final warning” about how the government’s vaccination program must stop immediately to avoid the unleashing of an “incurable, deadly, unstoppable wave of disease.”

We are already seeing the early signs of this wave in the form of widespread vaccine-related injuries and deaths. People are losing their limbs, developing deadly blood clots, and now they are “shedding” disease-causing spike proteins onto their neighbors.

The “erosion” of immunity caused by these vaccine-induced variant infections is breeding a must worse public health disaster, perhaps unlike anything the world has ever seen before, Bossche would seem to suggest.

“[M]ass vaccination promotes natural selection of increasingly vaccine immunity (VI)-escaping variants in the vaccinated part of the population,” he writes in a new study posted to his blog.

“Taken together, mass vaccination conducted on a background of high infectivity rates enables more infectious, increasingly VI-escaping variants to expand in prevalence. This evolution inevitably results in inclining morbidity rates in both, the non-vaccinated and vaccinated population and precipitates the emergence of circulating viral variants that will eventually fully resist vaccine-mediated immunity (VMI).”

Injecting people with experimental drug substances and genetic modifiers during an alleged “pandemic” is about the worst thing public health officials could have done, Bossche says, especially when the disease in question is brought about by a highly mutable virus.

“It is critical to understand that a rapid decline in viral infectivity rates that is not achieved by natural infection but merely results from expedited mass vaccination campaigns will only delay abrupt propagation of emerging, fully vaccine-resistant viral variants and hence, only delay the occurrence of a high wave of morbidity and mortality,” he suggests.

The best way to handle the plandemic from the start would have been to encourage people to boost their immune systems with vitamins, minerals, a clean diet filled with healthy organic foods, regular exercise, quality rest, hydration and minimal stress. Instead, the government pushed fear, experimental pharmaceuticals, hysteria, panic and insanity.

