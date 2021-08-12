CDC and Media Say 61% of Americans are Vaxxed, but Data Shows it is 32%

According to the CDC, 60.8% of all adults are fully vaccinated, and over 80% of seniors have taken the jab. The Kaiser Family Foundation gathered data from 2415 counties and reported that, as of May 11, an average of 28.5% of people living in counties that Trump carried were vaccinated, while 35% of people living in counties carried by Biden were vaccinated, which averages out to about 32%. The government and the media are pushing hard to encourage vaccination, because the real number is much lower than reported. Increasingly, people are deciding not to take the injections. The federal government has purchased a total of 1.41-billion doses, of which only about 405-million doses had been distributed to states by August 6, 2021. The feds have committed to purchase another 562-million doses from Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson by the end of 2021. Another 500-million doses were purchased to send to low-income nations. This is an incredible windfall to the vaccine makers, but impossible to justify in view of the low demand. Millions of doses that have been delivered to states will reach their expiration date at the end of August. -GEG

According to the CDC, 60.8% of all adults are fully vaccinated, and over 80% of seniors have taken the jab.[1] Hospitals are telling their employees that over 70% of staff have been vaccinated and at least one airline reports that almost all pilots have been vaccinated. The state-controlled media reports daily that the vaccine rate is very high – just not high enough, which is why continued pressure is needed to convince more people to get in line and get the jab. These reports have led many unvaccinated people to conclude that they are in the minority.

But something is not quite right. If the vaccine rate is really so high, why is there so much hysteria about getting more people vaccinated? The reason government officials are applying so much pressure is that they are panicked. The vaccine uptake is significantly lower than they have reported, and it seems that almost no matter what they do, it won’t budge

Some Real Numbers



The Kaiser Family Foundation gathered data from 2415 counties and reported that as of May 11, an average of 28.5% of people living in counties that Trump carried were fully vaccinated, while 35% of people living in counties carries by Biden were fully vaccinated.[8] It looks like the administration added these two numbers together in order to report good news about vaccine uptake rather than taking the average of the two which is under 32%. These data were collected less than a month before DeWine started scrambling to get the numbers up in Ohio.

By July reports of expiring vaccine stockpiles started appearing even in mainstream news, and state health departments started asking the federal government to send their vaccines to foreign countries so that they would not go to waste.

Robert Ator, a retired colonel in the Arkansas Air National Guard is in charge of his state’s Covid-19 vaccine distribution drive, and reported, “We’re drowning in this stuff. It’s starting to get a bit silly…”[9] The problem is widespread, with CDC data showing that states have administered 52.36 million fewer doses than were distributed to them.[10]

Marcus Plescia is chief medical officer at the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. He says, “We’re seeing demand falling off across all the states. It’s not like, if Connecticut doesn’t need theirs, it can go to Alabama. There just isn’t the demand.”[11]

North Carolina was set to discard 119,756 doses from all three vaccines by the end of July; reported that an additional 854,548 would be expected to expire in August; and that hundreds of thousands more doses would likely expire in the fall. Arkansas was expected to toss 380,000 doses, and Colorado was sitting on 352,533 doses expected to expire by September.[12]

The federal government has purchased a total of 1.41 billion doses, of which a little over 405 million doses had been distributed to states by August 6 2021.[13] The feds have committed to purchase another 562 million doses from Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson by the end of 2021.[14] Another 500 million doses were purchased to send to low-income nations.[15] This is an incredible gift to the vaccine makers, but hard to justify in view of so little demand.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that it had considered redistributing vaccines stockpiled by the states, but that it was “…legally and logistically complex.”[16] In plain English I think this means there is no place where interest is high enough to send the excess inventory to.

No Wonder “They” Are Frantic



The plan has not worked. Alcohol, marijuana, donuts, cheeseburgers, ice cream, convenience, and even significant amounts of money have not motivated most people to get the jab. Now they must be forced, which is why the sudden push for mandates and COVID vaccine passports. More about this next week.

