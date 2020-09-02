CDC Bombshell: Only Six Percent Of “Covid Deaths” From Only Covid!

Aug 31, 2020
Over the weekend the Centers for Disease Control dropped a bombshell report on coronavirus/Covid deaths: of the approximately 165,000 “Covid deaths” less than ten thousand died from Covid. The rest – a vast majority – had on average 2.6 serious additional diseases, with the addition in most cases of extreme advanced age. Is it time to begin litigating the damage done to the US and the world from the lockdown policies? Also today: the “largest protest in German history” over the weekend, as estimated millions turned out to oppose mandatory masks and lockdowns. Similar protests took place in London and in Spain. In the US…mostly silence.
CDC Report: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/co…