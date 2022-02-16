CDC Casually Admits Covid Nose Swabs Ended Up in a Lab for Genomic Sequencing Analysis

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

The CDC on Wednesday casually admitted some of the Covid nose swabs ended up in a lab for genomic sequencing analysis.

But don’t worry because only the virus will be used for the genomic sequencing analysis, the CDC said.

Many Americans were forced to take nose swabs processed with a PCR test in order to work, travel or get life-saving surgical procedures.

Now those swabs are being used by scientists to track Covid variants.

“Remember that COVID-19 nose swab test you took? What happened to the swab? If it was processed with a PCR test, there’s a 10% chance that it ended up in a lab for genomic sequencing analysis.” – the CDC said on Wednesday.

VIDEO:

Remember that #COVID19 nose swab test you took? What happened to the swab? If it was processed with a PCR test, there’s a 10% chance that it ended up in a lab for genomic sequencing analysis. Learn more about the process and its importance: https://t.co/XAHSGANLxu @WIRED @CDC_AMD — CDC (@CDCgov) February 16, 2022



Gateway Pundit