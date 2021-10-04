CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Admitted COVID-19 Vaccines Cannot ‘Prevent Transmission’

Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, appeared on CNN in August and admitted that COVID-19 vaccines cannot prevent the transmission of COVID-19, citing the delta variant.

Walensky said that the controversial vaccines are working “exceptionally well” at keeping people from experiencing severe illness and death after they contract COVID-19, but admits, “what they can’t do anymore is prevent transmission.” She then urged the vaccinated to go back to wear masks.

Specifically, those who are vaccinated should “continue to wear a mask” indoors if they are in the presence of people who are unable to be vaccinated or are immunosuppressed or “a little bit, uh, frail” or have a high risk comorbidity like obesity.

The rest is here: https://notmainstreamnews.us/cdc-director-rochelle-walensky-admitted-covid-19-vaccines-cannot-prevent-transmission/