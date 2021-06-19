Jun 18, 2021
Dr. Rochelle Walensky discusses the CDC investigating more than 300 cases of myocarditis after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and how concerned people should be about the contagious Delta variant. READ MORE: https://abcn.ws/3vFH7VX
What a steaming load of crap. GMA must stand for Genetically Modified Americans.
good one
Check out the comments to this lying biotch. They are encouraging as they demonstrate more and more are on to their genocide agenda.
I left two comments. They deleted one of them which was ‘There is NO Delta variant. India received ‘hot lots’ (a term used by Dr. Judy Mikovits) meaning they got vials of toxic doses of ‘vaccine’ aka kill shot. Now I ask, why would they take that down, hmmm?
start at 35min 30sec mark
https://churchofgladtidings.com/media?sapurl=Lyt6ZGhwL2xiL21pLysyN3d3eGs1P2F1dG9wbGF5PXRydWUmYnJhbmRpbmc9dHJ1ZSZlbWJlZD10cnVl