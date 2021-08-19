CDC Director Walensky: There is an “Increased Risk of Severe Disease Among Those Vaccinated Early”

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

The Biden Administration is now working overtime to get a THIRD Covid shot into the arms of Americans.

On Wednesday, the Biden Admin unveiled a plan for vaccine boosters starting in September.

Beginning September 20, Americans who received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines will be eligible for a booster shot eight months after their last dose.

The idea of a booster shot is not sitting well with many people so like clockwork, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky used fear to convince people to get the third Covid shot.

Walensky on Wednesday said that people who received the Covid vaccine early on are at an increased risk for severe disease.

So all the do-gooders and rule followers who blindly lined up to get the experimental jab right away are now being told they have no protection so they MUST get the booster.

“We are seeing concerning evidence of waning vaccine effectiveness over time and against the Delta variant,” Walensky said.

Walensky continued, “Reports from our international colleagues, including Israel, suggest increased risk of SEVERE disease amongst those VACCINATED EARLY.”

Walensky said the only way out is to get the Covid booster.

VIDEO:

Just a few months ago, Walensky said vaccinated Americans were protected and no longer need to wear masks or maintain social distance in many indoor and outdoor settings.

BREAKING: CDC Director Walensky announces fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks or maintain social distance in many indoor and outdoor settings "You can start doing the things you had stopped doing because of the pandemic. We have all longed for this moment" pic.twitter.com/eicsvekGf7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 13, 2021

Now people who took the jab too early are being told they are super spreaders.

The question is, when will the 4th Covid shot be rolled out?

Gateway Pundit