Mar 30, 2021
In an emotional plea on Monday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky warned of another coronavirus surge due to a mix of new variants, restriction rollbacks and increasing travel rates. READ MORE: https://abcn.ws/2O4HKZm
2 thoughts on “CDC director warns of ‘impending doom’ as COVID cases rise”
Amazing all the lies and deceit, really incredible. Its all bullshit, but many still believe everything they hear.
OMG! The sky is falling! We’re all gonna die!…..AGAIN!