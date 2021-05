May 14, 2021

Sen Richard Burr: “This question I’m going to go to Dr. Fauci, Dr. Marks, and Dr. Walensky. What percentage of the employees in your institute, your center, or your agency, of your employees has been vaccinated?”

Fauci: “I’m not 100 percent sure, Senator, but I think it’s probably a little bit more than half, probably around 60 percent.”