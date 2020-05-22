CDC Goes Door to Door Conducting Questionnaires, Virus Antibody Testing

National File

The Center for Disease Control instituted a program in Georgia this April which constituted of officials wearing facemasks and holding CDC-branded clipboards going house to house and knocking on doors to conduct questionnaires and virus antibody testing.

The methods have drawn controversy from citizens worried about exposure to the virus, and the legal precedent of door-to-door government testing, whether such testing is voluntary or not.

In this case, the antibody testing was non-compulsory, as homeowners could refuse to answer the door if they so chose.

CBS 46 Atlanta recorded video of the CDC officials going to door to door. One clip shows a CDC officials explaining to a resident, “We’re working with the Georgia Department of Public Health, and the DeKalb Department of Public Health to do a zero-prevalence survey around the community in DeKalb County to determine the community transmission for coronavirus.”

In other CDC-related news, National File broke the news that the agency listed job postings for the position of Quarantine Advisor in November 2019:

The Center for Disease Control posted a job listing for a Public Health Advisor in the Quarantine Program in all major U.S. cities in November of 2019, at least a month before the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. The job listing is for positions in Dallas, El Paso, Houston, Seattle, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Miami, Atlanta, Honolulu, Chicago, Boston, Detroit, Minneapolis, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and San Juan. The job description reads, “Serves as a project representative for a program responsible for preventing the importation and spread of communicable diseases.” All cities currently dealing with coronavirus fears in the U.S. are listed on the job application. Via cdc.gov: Public Health Advisor (Quarantine Program) Job ID HHS-CDC-D3-20-10640010 Location Dallas, Texas, El Paso, Texas, Houston, Texas, Seattle, Washington, Anchorage, Alaska, Los Angeles, California, San Diego, California, San Francisco, California, Miami, Florida, Atlanta, Georgia, Honolulu, Hawaii, Chicago, Illinois, Boston, Massachusetts, Detroit, Michigan, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Newark, New Jersey, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, San Juan Department: Department of Health And Human Services

Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Job Announcement Number: HHS-CDC-D3-20-10640010

SALARY RANGE: $51440.0 to $93077.0/Per Year

OPEN PERIOD: 2019-11-15 to 2020-05-15

SERIES & GRADE: GS–9/11

The government response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been met with a highly polarized response by American citizens.