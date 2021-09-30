CDC implements gun violence study after naming it a ‘public health threat’

Post Millennial – by Hannah Nightingale

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky unilaterally extended an eviction moratorium and now she’s targeting gun owners.

“I swore to the President and to this country that I would protect your health. This is clearly one of those moments, one of those issues that is harming America’s health,” Walensky previously said as she declared gun violence a public health threat.

The CDC is studying “gun violence” and once all the data is gathered, the agency will help doctors “craft swift interventions.”

“Timely state- and local-level data on emergency department visits for nonfatal firearm injuries are currently limited. The collection of near-real-time data on emergency department visits for nonfatal firearm injuries overall and by intent (intentional self-directed, unintentional, and assault-related) can support state and local jurisdictions in identifying and responding to emerging public health problems,” the CDC wrote in May 2021.

NPR reported:

The CDC is now hoping to get a fuller picture of the data and long-neglected details on the impact of daily gun violence. The CDC and the National Institutes of Health, for the first time in nearly a quarter-century, are funding new research on guns to help reduce firearm-related injuries, deaths, crime and suicides. Among several other gun research projects, the CDC is now providing funding to 10 state health departments so they can start collecting data in near-real time on emergency room nonfatal firearm injuries. This will allow doctors and epidemiologists to potentially identify trends and craft swift interventions, as they have done to contain the coronavirus pandemic and other national health emergencies.

Walensky previously intervened and told private landlords they cannot evict tenants who defaulted on payments.

Now Walensky is sashaying into the gun grabbing business.

What’s next? Declaring all Christians and conservatives a “public health threat” and throwing them into gulags?

