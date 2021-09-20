CDC Lies about pregnancy risks of covid jab

Look at this, the CDC says its 100% safe for pregnant women to get the covid vaccine, BUT THE actual official FDA Moderna covid vaccine package insert states on page 20/25:

“Available data on Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine administered to pregnant women are insufficient to inform vaccine-associated risks in pregnancy.”



On page 14/20 of the FDA Package Insert for the COMIRNATY ‘vaccine,’, it states:

https://www.fda.gov/media/151707/download

8.1 Pregnancy

“Available data on COMIRNATY administered to pregnant women are insufficient to inform vaccine-associated risks in pregnancy.”

8.2 Lactation

Risk Summary

It is not known whether COMIRNATY is excreted in human milk. Data are not available to assess the effects of COMIRNATY on the breastfed infant or on milk production excretion. The developmental and health benefits of breastfeeding should be considered along with the mother’s clinical need for COMIRNATY and any potential adverse effects on the breastfed child from COMIRNATY or from the underlying maternal condition. For preventive vaccines, the underlying maternal condition is susceptibility to disease prevented by the vaccine.

Links below.

FDA MODERNA COVID-19 VACCINE PACKAGE INSERT: https://www.fda.gov/media/144637/download

11 USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

11.1 Pregnancy

Pregnancy Exposure Registry There is a pregnancy exposure registry that monitors pregnancy outcomes in women exposed to Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine during pregnancy. Women who are vaccinated with Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine during pregnancy are encouraged to enroll in the registry by calling 1-866- MODERNA (1-866-663-3762).

Risk Summary

All pregnancies have a risk of birth defect, loss, or other adverse outcomes. In the U.S. general population, the estimated background risk of major birth defects and miscarriage in clinically recognized pregnancies is 2% to 4% and 15% to 20%, respectively. Available data on Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine administered to pregnant women are insufficient to inform vaccine-associated risks in pregnancy.

CDC lies: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/facts.html

Other Myths and Facts

Is it safe for me to get a covid vaccine if I would like to have a baby one day?

Yes. COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for everyone 12 years of age or older, including people who are trying to get pregnant now or might become pregnant in the future, as well as their partners.

Currently no evidence shows that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems (problems trying to get pregnant) in women or men. Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and people who would like to have a baby.”

