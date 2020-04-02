CDC Lifts Shutdown Order on Army Biolabs at Fort Detrick

Military.com – by Patricia Kime

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention restored full operating capability to all U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) labs at Fort Detrick, Maryland, last week following a shutdown last July of some high-level facilities out of safety concerns.

The CDC cleared USAMRIID’s Level 3 and 4 laboratories — those where the world’s most dangerous pathogens are studied — for full operations March 27. The labs had been operating under partial capacity since last November, following a cease-and-desist order issued last July by the CDC over lapses in biosafety standards.

Army officials said the biosafety lapses could be attributed to “failure of Fort Detrick’s steam sterilization plant.”

https://www.military.com/daily-news/2020/04/01/cdc-lifts-shutdown-order-army-biolabs-fort-detrick.html