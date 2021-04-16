CDC: Nearly 6,000 People Infected with COVID Even After Getting Vaccine

American Greatness – by Eric Lendrum

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has reported that roughly 5,800 people who received a coronavirus vaccine still ultimately came down with the disease anyway, according to CNN.

Of those 5,800, 396 of them (roughly 7 percent) were hospitalized; 74 of the vaccinated people ultimately died. The report proves that the vaccines, though frequently touted by the government and the media, are not guaranteed to prevent everyone from contracting the virus.

“Vaccine breakthrough infections were reported among all people of all ages eligible for vaccination,” the CDC report details. “However, a little over 40 percent of the infections were in people 60 or more years of age.” Nearly two-thirds of the infections, 65 percent, were among women, while 29 percent of cases were asymptomatic.

The news is the latest setback for nationwide vaccination efforts. Earlier this week, both the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) formally recommended that the United States halt all distribution efforts with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, after at least six people who took the vaccine were found to develop rare and severe blood clots after vaccination; one person died, while another has been hospitalized in critical condition.

Nevertheless, the CDC still recommended that “all eligible people get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as one is available to them. CDC also continues to recommend people who have been fully vaccinated should keep taking precautions in public places, like wearing a mask, staying at least six feet apart from others, avoiding crowds and poorly-ventilated spaces, and washing their hands often.”

