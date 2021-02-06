CDC: Over 500 Deaths Now Following mRNA Experimental Injections – “Vaccine Hesitancy” Increasing

Health Impact News – by Brian Shilhavy

The CDC has done another data dump into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a U.S. Government funded database that tracks injuries and deaths caused by vaccines.

The data goes through January 29, 2021, with 11,249 recorded adverse events, including 501 deaths following injections of the experimental COVID mRNA shots by Pfizer and Moderna.

Besides the recorded 501 deaths, there were 2443 visits to Emergency Room doctors, 156 permanent disabilities, and 1066 hospitalizations.

Almost 70% of the recorded deaths were among people over the age of 65.

As we have previously reported, because the VAERS reporting system is voluntary, studies show that less than 1% of all vaccine injuries and deaths are recorded.

A 2011 report by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Inc. for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) stated that fewer than one percent of all vaccine adverse events are reported to the government:

Although 25% of ambulatory patients experience an adverse drug event, less than 0.3% of all adverse drug events and 1-13% of serious events are reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Likewise, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported. Low reporting rates preclude or slow the identification of “problem” drugs and vaccines that endanger public health. New surveillance methods for drug and vaccine adverse effects are needed. (Source.)

When reading the accompanying notes from these cases that were reported to VAERS, it is clear that many healthcare professionals are reluctant to report these cases, probably fearing repercussions for doing so.

In some cases, family members filed the report because the healthcare facility refused to do so.

Some examples:

(VAERS ID # 913733) My grandmother died a few hours after receiving the moderna covid vaccine booster 1. While I don’t expect that the events are related, the treating hospital did not acknowledge this and I wanted to be sure a report was made. (VAERS ID # 914621) Resident in our long term care facility who received first dose of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine on 12/22/2020, only documented side effect was mild fatigue after receiving. She passed away on 12/27/2020 of natural causes per report. Has previously been in & out of hospice care, resided in nursing home for 9+ years, elderly with dementia. Due to proximity of vaccination we felt we should report the death, even though it is not believed to be related. (VAERS ID # 914895) Injection given on 12/28/20 – no adverse events and no issues yesterday; Death today, 12/30/20, approx.. 2am today (unknown if related – Administrator marked as natural causes)

It is important to note that the official CDC’s position on these recorded injuries and deaths in the VAERS database is that NONE of them are related to the COVID mRNA injections.

The CDC does not even have a category for “vaccine deaths,” and hence, there has never been a recorded incident on a death certificate of a vaccine death. See:

To admit that vaccines can cause death and injuries in some people would be bad business for the pharmaceutical industry.

And yet, the guidelines that the FDA published when they gave Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to these two experimental injections, make it very clear that these are experimental “vaccines” that are NOT approved by the FDA, that the efficacy and risks to these injections are UNKNOWN, and that there is a long list of possible side effects from these injections, including DEATH. See:

Are You “Hesitant” to Get an Experimental mRNA COVID Injection? You’re in Good Company

If you have done your own research and learned the facts surrounding these experimental mRNA COVID injections, which legally cannot even be defined as “vaccines” (see: Dr. David Martin on Experimental mRNA COVID Vaccines: This is NOT a Vaccine! It is a Medical Device), and have determined that it is not wise to risk being injected with these experimental products, I know first hand the ridicule and scorn you must be enduring right now.

You probably have friends and family members who are attacking you, perhaps even viciously, because they are only relying on what the Government and Big Pharma, along with their corporate media, are reporting.

I know what you are going through. As editor of Health Impact News, I get angry and threatening emails every day from people who believe I am not fit to live, and that I should burn in hell for opposing vaccines. And many of them are “Christians.”

Here is an example of an email I received yesterday:

Subject: your “news articles” about Covid 19 Vaccine Message Body:

You are being used of Satan to undermine truth. God help you. I have been a Christian 75 years, and a minister and church pastor more than 40 years. Conspiracy theory does not become a child of God…one-sided, “patriotic”, false use of God’s Word to bolster such a view is despicable. Prove to me any of this news and I will apologize. Where in Hell did you get your “information” ? What is your purpose ? I am praying for your repentance.

I do not respond to emails like this, because everything I publish is well documented and sourced, and needs no defense against ad hominem attacks. When people cannot debate based on the merits of the facts, they always resort to name calling and personal attacks, and often an appeal to authority (I know more than you because I have important credentials!).

I encourage everyone facing similar attacks to walk away from them and do NOT engage.

There is a clear plan in place to reduce the world’s population, and the pro-vaccine crowd will be the quickest ones to die off and usher in The Great Reset, which may not end up being what the Globalists are planning. See:

So don’t waste your time arguing with dead people. Have pity on them, and pray for them, while there is still time for them to repent.

But be assured that you are in good company, if you are refusing these experimental mRNA COVID injections.

In the CDC Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) published today, February 5, 2021, the CDC is reporting that while 77.8% of residents in long-term care facilities (LTCFs) are choosing the experimental COVID mRNA injections, only 37.5% of the staff in these LTCFs have chosen to receive it. (Source.)

These are nurses and other medical staff who have a front-row seat to observe the effects that these injections are having on their residents, and the vast majority of them are refusing the injections for themselves, and this is a big problem the CDC is trying to figure out how to fix.

The most popular article we have published so far this year, by far, is the testimony of a young man who is a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) who became a whistleblower and went public with what he was seeing where he worked.

He reports that the patients he has known and cared for (he is also a “lay pastor”), after being injected with the mRNA shot, are residents who used to walk on their own, but now can no longer walk. They are residents who used to carry on an intelligent conversation with him, but now can no longer talk.

And now, he says, they are dying. “They’re dropping like flies.” See:

We posted his video on our Bitchute Channel, and on our Rumble Channel, where it has been viewed over 160,000 times with 139 comments at the time of writing this article. Many of the comments echo his experiences.

So endure the attacks, the shaming, the ridicule, the threats, and the name calling. It’s worth it, and know that you are NOT alone.

Then Jesus said to his disciples, “If anyone would come after me, he must deny himself and take up his cross and follow me. For whoever wants to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for me will find it. What good will it be for a man if he gains the whole world, yet forfeits his soul? Or what can a man give in exchange for his soul?“ (Matthew 16:24-26) Do not suppose that I have come to bring peace to the earth. I did not come to bring peace, but a sword. For I have come to turn “a man against his father, a daughter against her mother, a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law— a man’s enemies will be the members of his own household.” Anyone who loves his father or mother more than me is not worthy of me; anyone who loves his son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me; and anyone who does not take his cross and follow me is not worthy of me. Whoever finds his life will lose it, and whoever loses his life for my sake will find it. (Matthew 10:34-39)

