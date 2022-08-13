CDC Quietly Drops Vaccine-Status Discrimination – Finally Admits Their Vaccines Do Not Prevent Anyone from Getting or Spreading the Virus

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly released new guidelines on the COVID vaccination status this week.

For over a year now the CDC, Joe Biden, Dr. Tony Fauci, Democrats and the WHO demanded the American population from primary school-aged children to senior citizens be vaccinated with the government’s experimental mRNA vaccines.

** Tens of thousands of Americans in both the public and private sectors lost their employment and household income for defying the government demands and regulations.

** Over 29,981 people were reportedly killed by the COVID vaccines according to the Open VAERS website.

** Over 170,000 hospitalizations have been blamed on the vaccines.

Earlier this week the CDC finally admitted that there is no logical reason to treat vaccinated people differently than unvaccinated people when both can readily get and spread the COVID virus.

From the CDC website.

“CDC’s COVID-19 prevention recommendations no longer differentiate based on a person’s vaccination status because breakthrough infections occur, though they are generally mild (16), and persons who have had COVID-19 but are not vaccinated have some degree of protection against severe illness from their previous infection”

Gateway Pundit