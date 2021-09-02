CDC Quietly Releases Plans To Put Americans In COVID Quarantine Concentration Camps

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stealthily added a lengthy document outlining how to put people in camps to keep them safe from COVID-19 on its website, which went undiscovered when it was first created.

The CDC offers an operational procedure for “humanitarian settings” in which putting people in camps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 may be necessary, according to a document released last year titled “Interim Operational Considerations for Implementing the Shielding Approach to Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings.” The document appears to contain processes that are intended to be used outside of the US.

Although the CDC states that “this approach has never been documented and has raised questions and concerns among humanitarian partners,” it also states that “the purpose of this document is to highlight potential implementation challenges of the shielding approach” from the CDC’s perspective.

“The shielding approach aims to reduce the number of severe COVID-19 cases by limiting contact between individuals at higher risk of developing the disease,” according to the document, and these “high-risk” people would be “temporarily relocated to safe or ‘green zones’” that could be established at the “household, neighborhood, camp/sector, or community” level, depending on the need. The memo states, “They would have minimal contact with family members and other low-risk residents.”

It goes on to say that while “shielding” may achieve its goal of protecting high-risk groups from sickness and death, “implementation of the approach necessitates strict adherence” to the CDC’s methodology. Each “green zone” would need its own “dedicated latrine/bathing facility” and would be cut off from the rest of the world, relying instead on “high-risk” individuals to police and assist one another. Social separation of six feet would be required and strictly enforced.

The statement states, “The approach does not address the potential emotional, social/cultural, or psychological impact for separated individuals.” The CDC also warns that “the number of green zones required may be higher than anticipated.” Green zones, according to the CDC, would need to be able to operate for at least six months.

