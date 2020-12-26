CDC Report – 3150 People Paralyzed After COVID-19 Vaccine “Unable To Perform Normal Daily Activities”

According to a new CDC report, almost 3,150 people who were administered the COVID-19 vaccine were paralyzed and were “unable to perform normal daily activities, unable to work and required care from doctor or health care professional.”

The details were released in a December 19, 2020 report (read below) by Thomas Clark, MD, MPH, titled “Anaphylaxis Following m-RNA COVID-19 Vaccine Receipt.

According to the CDC, as of December 18, 2020, 3,150 people who were vaccinated against COVID-19 became “unable to perform normal daily activities, are unable to work and required care from doctor or health care professional.”

The V-safe Active Surveillance for COVID-19 Vaccines describes it as Health Impact Events.

As per CDC assessment, persons with anaphylaxis following COVID-19 vaccination should not receive additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC also recommended consultation with allergy/immunology experts to provide guidance on evaluation of persons following anaphylaxis to COVID-19 vaccine.

As GreatGameIndia reported, a group of researchers in the The Lancet medical journal has warned that Covid-19 vaccines currently in development could increase the risk of acquiring HIV potentially leading to an increase in infections.

